Portland, OR

The Is Oregon's Cheapest And Most Delicious Steak

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A hearty steak dinner can often be a luxury, but you don't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get your hands on this cut of beef. Cheapism found the best restaurants serving budget-friendly steaks that are very tasty.

"These dining establishments go beyond a chain restaurant mentality and have a local history and rave customer reviews, from favorite local steakhouses that serve well-priced cuts with generous extras or steak-centric meals served family-style to more upscale steakhouses with noteworthy happy hours or specials offering savings off a pricey bill," the website explains.

The cheapest steak you can find in Oregon is at...

The Observatory !

Writers explained why they picked this Portland restaurant:

"There's only one steak on the menu at The Observatory by design — the restaurant was opened in 2008 with the idea of having something for everyone. Fortunately, that one steak is enough: a 10-ounce New York strip of Braveheart Black Angus beef with chimichurri, broccolini and fingerling potatoes for $22.50."

The Observatory is located at 8115 SE Stark St. Portland. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out Cheapism's full list of affordable yet amazing steaks.

Comments / 14

jeff pickner
1d ago

so this isn't an article but more an ad lol,if you want a great steak learn how to shop and how to cook,I cooked 2 beautiful steaks with EXTREMELY nice sides individualized it probably cost a total of $20 and it was supreme both in quality and quantity and I'm using a toaster oven and microwave while the house is being built , imagine if I had a chef's kitchen and bought in bulk

Reply
5
Rockin it 4 ever
1d ago

again & again ALWAYS in Portland & nowhere else in Oregon....lame duck doing this report... aren't you aloud out of Portland?

Reply
5
