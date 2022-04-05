The Is Oregon's Cheapest And Most Delicious Steak

Photo: Getty Images

A hearty steak dinner can often be a luxury, but you don't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get your hands on this cut of beef. Cheapism found the best restaurants serving budget-friendly steaks that are very tasty.

"These dining establishments go beyond a chain restaurant mentality and have a local history and rave customer reviews, from favorite local steakhouses that serve well-priced cuts with generous extras or steak-centric meals served family-style to more upscale steakhouses with noteworthy happy hours or specials offering savings off a pricey bill," the website explains.

The cheapest steak you can find in Oregon is at...

The Observatory !

Writers explained why they picked this Portland restaurant:

"There's only one steak on the menu at The Observatory by design — the restaurant was opened in 2008 with the idea of having something for everyone. Fortunately, that one steak is enough: a 10-ounce New York strip of Braveheart Black Angus beef with chimichurri, broccolini and fingerling potatoes for $22.50."

The Observatory is located at 8115 SE Stark St. Portland. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

