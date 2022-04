The managing director at Manchester Airport has quit after weeks of chaos for travellers.Karen Smart will return to the south of England for family reasons and to “pursue fresh career opportunities”, said her bosses.Travellers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes, with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage.Piles of suitcases have been left in terminals after travellers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.The airport, along with much of the aviation industry, has struggled to recruit staff made redundant after...

