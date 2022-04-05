ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

60-year-old suspect arrested, charged with aggravated arson in connection with an apartment fire on Benton Avenue

 4 days ago
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the Nashville Fire Department, the 60-year-old suspect was charged on Monday. His name is James Hammonds and he is now charged with aggravated arson in connection with an apartment fire...

Nashville, TN
Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.

