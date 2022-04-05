ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

“Euphoria’s” Angus Cloud Just Gave Us A Completely Unfiltered Look At His Life As He Clashed With A Shopkeeper In His New TikTok Video

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzQC1_0ezzFxnb00

Ever since he shot to fame in Euphoria back in 2019, Angus Cloud has been vocal about how uncomfortable he is with the special attention that comes with being a celebrity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sHFT_0ezzFxnb00
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

When he was approached by a casting agent while walking down a street in New York City, Angus was working as a waiter in an American chicken-and-waffles restaurant.

@just.darleen

This is amazing @Angus Cloud fast forward now you’re a star on Euphoria. fezcoeuphoria fez euphoria brunchtok

♬ Forever - Labrinth

He has since admitted that he had no long-term plans at this stage in his life and figured he’d “go with the flow and figure it out,” which is why he decided to take the jump when he was asked to audition for the role of Fezco in HBO’s then-upcoming drama Euphoria .

Instagram: @anguscloud

“She gave me her phone number, so I called her, I went, they had me do a couple auditions and whatnot, and then I flew out to film the pilot in LA,” Angus previously told the Face .

Instagram: @anguscloud

And the risk paid off, with Euphoria heading into its third season and Fez a firm favorite among fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0Prk_0ezzFxnb00
HBO Max

However, with great success tends to come great fame, and in addition to Angus’ small screen role, he recently revealed that he will be starring in a movie and has also become a surprise fashion icon while signed to IMG Models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvYl9_0ezzFxnb00
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

In short, Angus is somewhat of a Gen Z It Boy, but despite this, he is keen to maintain a sense of normalcy in his life and has confessed that he is “uncomfortable” with getting special treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1gId_0ezzFxnb00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

“I don’t like being special. I don’t want to be special. I like being regular,” Angus told the Face . “I don’t want people to open doors for me like I’m like a prince or some shit. I do really appreciate it, though.”

Instagram: @anguscloud

“I open doors for people, too, you know? But it’s getting to a point where I’m uncomfortable with special treatment. I’m not comfortable with it. I’m just a regular dude, man,” he added.

Instagram: @anguscloud

With all of this considered, it’s fair to assume that Angus probably enjoyed being treated like “a regular dude” by a shopkeeper when he tried to hype up his Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi’s new Men’s Health magazine cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHJZt_0ezzFxnb00
HBO

The actor accidentally caught the awkward clash on camera as he tried to film a TikTok video and happily shared it to his profile completely unedited.

Instagram: @anguscloud

In the short clip, Angus was thrilled to spot his good friend’s cover shoot and quickly grabbed a copy of the mag to film for social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTAxq_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

“Walking around, minding my own business as usual," Angus told the camera. "Guess who I run into? My motherfucking brother, man. Yo, what's happening bro! Everything good with you, man?"

@anguscloudofficial ♬ original sound - Angus Cloud

Examining the photo, Angus was impressed with Jacob’s physique as he laughed: “You looking good, man, you look like you’ve been working out or something, you feel me?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvCa6_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

Reading the headlines from the magazine, Angus went on: “‘Get Back In Shape,’ I heard that. ‘Eat The Tacos Lose The Pounds, 30 More Tasty Ways To Slim Down,’ you heard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvJcJ_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

Putting the magazine back down, Angus went to round out the video as he said: “Yo, love, love, love, good to see you brother, I’m going to catch you soon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nf2KF_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

But the shopkeeper then said something inaudible to Angus, who reacted on camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv5E6_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

“Alright damn, I’m just trying to look at your merchandise,” Angus said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4R9k_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

“Hella rude,” he added to himself as he shook his head and ended the video, which has had over 4 million likes on TikTok so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOPZL_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

While fans were thrilled by Angus supporting Jacob, especially as their characters are far from friends in Euphoria , many were distracted by the exchange at the end.

Instagram: @anguscloud

“THE ENDING LMFAOAOA,” one follower simply commented, while another asked: “Now who’s being rude over there Angus? 😭”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qTzG_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com
tiktok.com

Even the Empire State Building’s verified account couldn’t resist commenting on the clash as the manager wrote: “Not the mood change at the end.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0kac_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

This isn’t the first time that Angus has filmed himself “running into” a castmate via magazine covers. He previously showed off Sydney Sweeney’s Cosmopolitan cover shoot while sitting in the airport.

@anguscloudofficial ♬ original sound - Angus Cloud

“I’m really tripping, what are you doing here, sis?” he said at the time. “Like, that’s crazy, the world is a trip y’all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mkqi_0ezzFxnb00
tiktok.com

Angus recently revealed that Euphoria’s showrunner, Sam Levinson, initially planned to kill Fez off in Season 1, but thankfully had a last-minute change of heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuIfV_0ezzFxnb00
HBO Max

And he had a similarly narrow escape in the Season 2 finale as well, with Ashtray actor Javon Walton telling Variety that Fez was the one who was supposed to get shot , not Ashtray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIcnn_0ezzFxnb00
HBO Max

“Like a day before, they changed the storyline to me getting shot,” he said at the time.

Instagram: @anguscloud

So with Fez seemingly here to stay, it’s safe to say that Angus’ celebrity status will only keep growing. However, for every person that treats the actor “like a prince,” he should remember that there is probably a shopkeeper who will come along to humble him.

giphy.com

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Madonna's Recent TikTok Video Has Fans Wondering What Happened to Her Face

There are few cultural icons on the planet who have had the resounding impact that Madonna has had throughout her career. Often considered one of the — if not the — biggest pop stars of the modern day, she has won seven Grammy Awards and been nominated for a whopping 28 others. Thanks to a decades-long successful run in the music industry, she has solidified her place in history in more ways than one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Sam Levinson
DoYouRemember?

Cleavon Little From ‘Blazing Saddles’ Started A Family Before His Death At 53

Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Shopkeeper#Unfiltered#Wireimage#American#Hbo#Img Models#Getty
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’1883’ Star Sam Elliott Describes Process of How He Got in Character on Set

Now that “1883” has officially wrapped, stars like Sam Elliott can sit back and reflect on their process throughout filming and production. Sam Elliott sat down with Cowboys & Indians Magazine earlier this week to talk about his “1883” role. Elliott starred as Shea Brennan, a former Civil War captain and Pinkerton Agent. Within the first episode of the series, nearly the first scene, we watch Elliott in a heartbreaking moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian says her older children North, eight, and Saint, six, 'know what's going on' in her divorce from Kanye West: 'I'm really open'

Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she has revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

2K+
Followers
267
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy