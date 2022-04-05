ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WI

Photos from election day

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
River Falls Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is election day in Pierce and St. Croix county. Races are being held for...

www.riverfallsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

March 26 Election Day Results

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day March 26, 2022. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Six parishes in the area (Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion) cast their votes today on a number of races and propositions.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

INTERVIEW: Village election day

(WSYR-TV) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, villages across Central New York are holding elections Tuesday.  Seven villages have opened the polls. Dustin Czarny, the Onondaga County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner, joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about the big day.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Atlantic City Press

Election day registration bill on hold

The New Jersey State Legislature did not take up a bill allowing Election-day voter registration before their scheduled break for budget-only hearings, angering several nonprofit groups. League of Women Voters of New Jersey Executive Director Jesse Burns, Director of the Democracy & Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy