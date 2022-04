SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tyler Roe owns Idlewild Guitars and Teaching Studios on Whitemarsh Island and the small business owner says he’s $2,200 in the hole. That’s because about two weeks ago he was scammed after someone came in and bought an expensive guitar. But as it turns out the payment method was fraudulent. Roe […]

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO