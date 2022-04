By a unanimous vote, the Klein ISD Board of Trustees passed a measure to place a bond referendum comprising four propositions on the upcoming May 7, 2022 ballot. Proposition C would allocate $131.3 million for a new District Events Center with indoor seating for more than 8,000 that would be used for academic events, fine arts performances, athletic competitions, robotics tournaments, career and technology exhibitions, and indoor graduations. The events center would also provide a place to host large indoor events, concerts, and festivals. The Events Center would be located on existing Klein ISD-owned property at 7500 FM 2920.

