Alexa... define 'season defining'

BBC
 1 day ago

In the space of 12 days, Manchester City could go from treble talk to looking at a single trophy. They could silence their great rivals Liverpool's talk of a quadruple. They could also cause them to shout louder. There is no doubt that this next fortnight is season defining....

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Egyptian Sport Minister Left Disappointed By Salah Liverpool Decision

After the weekend brought us a round of unreliable rumours suggesting there had been significant movement towards a new Liverpool deal for Mohamed Salah, today brings us another sign that the world's best player is set to extend his stay. Rather bizarrely, it's due to Egypt's minister for sport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
Reuters

Soccer-Van Dijk hopes to make Qatar World Cup memorable for ailing Van Gaal

(Reuters) - Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk hopes to make this year's World Cup in Qatar an unforgettable experience for coach Louis van Gaal who is battling aggressive prostate cancer, the defender said on Monday. Speaking on Dutch television show Humberto, 70-year-old former Manchester United and Barcelona boss Van...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Brighton: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Arsenal vs Brighton is a big game for the hosts at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as they aim to keep their top four dreams on track. Mikel Arteta's side were hammered 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday as they were outplayed and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fixture Changes for Liverpool Announced

It was announced today that three of Liverpool's remaining fixtures have been officially rescheduled. Liverpool will now face Aston Villa away on Tuesday, May 10t at 8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST. The match with Tottenham originally scheduled the weekend prior will now be played on Saturday, May 7th, with kickoff at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Liverpool's NFT range flops with just 10,000 sold out of 171,000 available... but auction still raises over £1m for club and its charity in their much-maligned foray into the cryptocurrency market

Liverpool's controversial foray into the world of cryptocurrency has seen the club sell less than 10,000 out of a potential 171,000 non-fungible tokens. The NFTs - digital artworks of stars such as Mohamed Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp - were put on sale at auctioneer Sotheby's for $75 (£57) each – $12.8m (£9.8m) in total.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England coach Eddie Jones resumes contentious role with Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath

Jones has a long-standing arrangement to act as consultant to the Japanese club - one which pre-dates his appointment as England head coach in 2015. The Rugby Football Union says it is comfortable with Jones' role, despite the fact it means he will be working with top rival international players, including Australian centre Samu Kerevi and All Blacks Star Damian McKenzie.
RUGBY
The US Sun

Rio Ferdinand pokes fun at Micah Richards after pundit's comments about Real Madrid goal-machine Karim Benzema

MICAH RICHARDS has been trolled by Rio Ferdinand over his past comments about Karim Benzema following the striker's hat-trick against Chelsea. The Real Madrid hitman ran riot in the first leg of the Spaniards' Champions League quarter-final tie with the west Londoners on Wednesday night, scoring two stupendous first-half headers before bagging a third shortly after half time.
SOCCER
BBC

BBC Scotland to show Premiership play-off quarters & semis plus final highlights

Sportscene will show live coverage of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final and semi-final, plus highlights of both legs of the final. The sides finishing third and fourth in the Championship contest the Premiership quarter-final on 3 and 6 May with a 19:05 BST kick-off. The Championship runners-up await on 10...
SPORTS

