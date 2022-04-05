Oliver Winery helping you match wine with food

INDIANAPOLIS — From sweet treats to beer, there are several new spots to check out in central Indiana — plus one small but beloved eatery that’s closing. As always, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads has the scoop on what’s happening in the local restaurant scene. Sugar...
Are you a skilled botanist or weed killer? A new quiz could help you to find out which plants match your personality, giving you results that could help choose your next leafy roommate. The series of questions were created to help those who struggle to keep a plant alive but...
Passenger Coffee, which operates out of downtown Lancaster, has recently been named the best coffee shop in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report from Food & Wine magazine. Writer David Landsel highlighted one coffee shop per state, singing Passenger's praises in his writeup. "There are states where the top pick...
Travel + Leisure Group is helping wine lovers discover the best varietals through tastings and experiences with the launch of Travel + Leisure Wine. In partnership with Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., the new wine club membership program, found at travelandleisurewine.com, offers access to highly-curated experiences including VIP tastings either at participating wineries or virtually, annual harvest celebration events, and more from wineries throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.
IF you're looking for pasta, salad and breadsticks, Olive Garden has you covered. The family-friendly Italian food chain offers something for everyone, but we have the secret menu tricks to help you save even more money. If you're not familiar with eating at an Olive Garden, when you dine-in, breadsticks...
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
The list of countries that are easing their COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers continuestogrow. On Thursday, Canada announced that it's removing the pre-entry test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, beginning April 1. A negative COVID-19 test will no longer be requirement for entering Canada via land, sea, or air, making...
Cruise lines offer shore excursions for your convenience. Instead of spending hours reading up on a port, crafting the perfect eight-hour activity schedule or researching local tour guides, you can simply choose from a list of curated tour options. Easy peasy … except you can still screw it up.
And, after two years of being stuck on land, many vacationers may be ready to get out of the house and onto the ocean. As more cruise lines lift COVID-related restrictions, they are opening up their cruise ships to more people. In late February, Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian cruise lines announced they would be making masks optional (or “recommended” but not required) indoors for vaccinated guests.
MOM of 10 Alicia Dougherty is very open about what life looks like when you have so many mouths to feed. Unfortunately, this has garnered her some sharp criticism – and some people have likened her cooking to being in jail. Dougherty runs the TikTok account Dougherty Dozen, which...
As travelers make their plans for upcoming spring and summer travel, they can expect to see airfares inching up — pushed by seasonal demand, inflation and oil price spikes. (Rui Ricardo/The New York Times)
America's fascination with wine dates all the way back to the 16th century with the arrival of Ponce de Leon from France. However, it took a while for new settlers to perfect the art of growing their wine grapes on American soil, as unfamiliar pests and other interferences got in the way. It wasn't until the 1800s that people began successfully creating beautiful vineyards across the United States (via The Conversation).
The Netflix docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. follows the rise and fall of the raw vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine. Its creator, Sarma Melngailis, was once a celebrity restaurateur — and her restaurant dreams became reality partially thanks to the help of wealthy financier Jeffrey Chodorow, once called the "Donald Trump of the restaurant world."
There's an exciting new chapter in SIMI Winery's novel partnership with Reese's Book Club. The Sonoma County company announced on Monday the introduction of the Editor's Collection Rosé, a new rosé created in collaboration with the beloved book club established by Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon. Described in...
INDIANAPOLIS– It doesn’t exactly feel like spring right now. But, the weather will get warmer. When it does, a tasty smoothie is the perfect refreshing drink to quench your thirst. So, where can you get a really good one? We talk to Leslie Bailey, the founder and CEO of Indy Maven, about several local businesses that are all owned or co-owned by women.
On first blush, Purple Rain Wine, produced by the Ohio-based winery L'uva Bella, may sound like a loving tribute to the late pop star Prince. But according to an ongoing lawsuit between L'uva Bella and Prince's estate, the brand — which not only shares a name with a Prince song, album, and movie but is also a phrase he popularized decades before the wine's introduction — really has very little to do with Prince at all. And the winery argues one of the reasons that should be abundantly clear is that Prince himself didn't drink alcohol.
The new Netflix true crime hit Bad Vegan follows the downfall one of NYC's most beloved eateries. The docuseries shows how Sarma Melngailis, owner of the vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine and the related raw-vegan-products brand One Lucky Duck, met and married Anthony Strangis, a scammer who Melngailis alleges coerced her into stealing money from her own business and later going on the run from authorities. The duo were ultimately charged with transferring more than $1.6 million from the restaurant into personal accounts.
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Beaufort Wine & Food Spring Festival returns this year. The five-day festival kicks off on April 27 and runs through May 1. It showcases award-winning talent from across the globe with over 20 culinary events, all in the name of charity. The event offers...
Comments / 0