Oliver Winery helping you match wine with food

On first blush, Purple Rain Wine, produced by the Ohio-based winery L'uva Bella, may sound like a loving tribute to the late pop star Prince. But according to an ongoing lawsuit between L'uva Bella and Prince's estate, the brand — which not only shares a name with a Prince song, album, and movie but is also a phrase he popularized decades before the wine's introduction — really has very little to do with Prince at all. And the winery argues one of the reasons that should be abundantly clear is that Prince himself didn't drink alcohol.

DRINKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO