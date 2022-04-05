U.S. Department Of The Interior Seeking Public Comment On Replacement Names For Derogatory Names Of Geographic Features

Henrico County has appointed James T. “Jamie” Massey director of the Department of General Services, effective March 12. As director of General Services, Massey will lead an agency with more than 110 employees and a budget of $15.4 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The department provides a range of services that support the operations of general government and Henrico County Public Schools. Among its scope of duties, General Services is responsible for maintaining the vehicles in the county fleet, including school buses, at Central Automotive Maintenance; for overseeing the design and construction of new buildings and the renovation of existing facilities; for directing an initiative to install rooftop solar systems on county buildings such as Libbie Mill Library, Mental Health East Center and the Public Safety Building and for directing the county’s energy conservation efforts through the energy management program; for coordinating capital projects for county agencies; for maintaining the safety and cleanliness of county buildings and grounds; and for operating the county copy center, mail room, cafeteria and records management service.

