ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bern Township, PA

Road in Bern Twp. to close for bridge repairs

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERN TWP., Pa. -- A road will be closed for several months for repairs. The...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Route 222 reopens after crash

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 222 in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County, has reopened after a crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes at the intersection with Route 322. The crash involved multiple vehicles. At least one person was taken to a hospital, according to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITN

New Bern street closed again for railroad maintenance

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Railroad maintenance continues Tuesday in New Bern. The railroad crossings at Neuse Boulevard will be closed all day. Detour signs will be set up to direct drivers to NC-43 to US-70/17 to S. Glenburnie Road and then back onto Neuse Boulevard. The work is expected...
NEW BERN, NC
WOLF

Local man killed in fatal Berks County crash

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO (WOLF) — A head-on crash on Route 61 in Berks County left a man from Tamaqua dead and another injured on Monday morning. Jordan M. Smith, 22, of Tamaqua was killed around 6:45 AM when his car crossed over into the northbound lane of Route 61 and hit another vehicle head-on, State Police reported.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bern Township, PA
Lancaster Online

Brecknock Twp. bridge rehab on Red Run Road begins this week

Crews started a bridge rehabilitation project Monday at Red Run Road in Brecknock Township that is expected to continue to Aug. 4, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. As part of the project near the intersection with Muddy Creek Road, the bridge over Little Muddy Creek is closed and...
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing juvenile of Hanover Twp. found safe

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- State police in Bethlehem say a teen girl who had been reported missing has been found safe. Alicia Dynasty Avila, 14, of Hanover Township had run away from her residence on Sunday, April 3.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEP-TV 16

Bridge to the past On the Pennsylvania Road

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Toll bridges in Pennsylvania have changed quite a bit over the past few years. Most of them no longer have toll-takers, but there is one bridge that crosses the Delaware River in the Poconos that still runs the same way it did more than a century ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

19-year-old Bedford County resident becomes business owner

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— 19-year-old Allie Snider is doing things that many folks her age don’t achieve until they’re older, and that’s running a full-time business. In March, Snider officially became a business owner after she purchased the Subway shop in Bedford on Clark Building Rd. She now runs the subway full-time with ten employees. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
The Saginaw News

Lane closed on Independence Bridge for repair, nearby Liberty Bridge remains completely closed in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City issued a traffic alert on Tuesday, March 22 warning drivers that a lane closure on Independence Bridge will be in place. According to the alert, the Bay City Department of Public Works closed the righthand northbound lane for an expansion joint repair. The lane closure may take a few days, according to the alert, but the left-hand northbound lane is expected to remain open. No firm timeline is available for when the closure will be lifted.
BAY CITY, MI
YourErie

Coroner identifies victims of fatal house fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County Coroner has identified the victims of the fatal house fire that happened in Springboro over the weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four victims died of […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
KIMT

Water main repairs to close sections of two Mason City roads

MASON CITY, Iowa – Portions of two roads in Mason City will be closed Monday due to water main repairs. The city’s Operations & Maintenance Utility Crew will be shutting down 17th Street NE between Rhode Island and Kentucky Avenues and 23rd Street SW between Sunny Circle and South Washington Avenue.
MASON CITY, IA
WBRE

Scranton nuisance property ordered to close

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We first told you about a nuisance property in the city of Scranton being ordered to close last week. This comes as police have responded several times to the home. Officials say the property violates a city ordinance. A legal notice hangs above a letter from the city of Scranton’s […]
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy