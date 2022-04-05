ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Yellowbrick, NYU American Journalism Online, and Rolling Stone Launch Modern Journalism Program

By Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Yellowbrick , the leading online education provider for the Creator Economy and creative fields, announced that it has collaborated with NYU American Journalism Online (NYU), and Rolling Stone to launch Modern Journalism , an online course that teaches the expository, explanatory, and literary techniques used in Journalism today. Learners will hear directly from experienced journalists and NYU faculty as they build core reporting skills and evaluate the pivotal role that journalism plays in the world. Upon finishing the program, students will earn a non-credit Certificate of Completion in Modern Journalism from New York University journalism school.

Modern Journalism provides a practical take on this crucial and storied discipline. The course offers a comprehensive tour of the news story lifecycle; beginning with idea generation, and moving into in-depth research and successful interviewing. Finally, the course materials will hone in on the writing, rewriting, and editing skills needed to bring a story to life. Totaling about 40 hours worth of learning, the five modules that frame the program include, “Acts of Journalism Today,” “Journalistic Inquiry: Basic Investigating and Reporting,” “Storytelling the Truth: Longform and Feature Writing,” “Multimedia Storytelling,” and “The Journalist and Social Media.”

“We’ve all seen the devastating effects that unchecked misinformation has on our society, and our best defense is a bulwark of dedicated journalists committed to reporting the truth,” said Adam Penenberg, Director of Online Programs for Journalism at New York University. “This course exemplifies NYU’s commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of talented journalists, and to offering multiple pathways into the industry for them.”

Modern Journalism features experts who have reported for some of the world’s most influential publications and platforms, including Rolling Stone . NYU’s Penenberg, who has contributed to Fast Company , The New York Times , The Washington Post , Wired , Slate , The Economist , and Forbes – where he also served as an editor, is an instructor in the program. He is joined by Rolling Stone ’s Editor-in-Chief Noah Shachtman; Pulitzer Prize-winning Author Eliza Griswold; Kimberly Aleah, Rolling Stone ’s Head of Video; Lilian Manansala, Editor and Videographer for Insider; Tim Chan, Director of Products and Commerce at Rolling Stone and Billboard Magazine; Brenna Ehrlic Rolling Stone’s Head of Research; and Rolling Stone’s EJ Dickson, Delisa Shannon, and Elisabeth Garber-Paul.

“A journalist’s job is to uncover the truth and shape it into stories that educate and motivate the public,” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone . “Nobody is born with the skills required to do that, this is a learned craft. By partnering with NYU and Yellowbrick to create Modern Journalism , we’re able to share Rolling Stone’s history of groundbreaking reporting and experience with the next wave of storytellers.”

“The traits shared by every great journalist include an inquisitive mind, a knack for storytelling, and a passion for the truth. We believe those traits are found in people everywhere and can be honed into powerful abilities with help from the right experts,” said Rob Kingyens, President and CEO of Yellowbrick. “That’s why we’ve partnered with NYU and Rolling Stone to bring together some of the greatest minds working in Journalism today.”

Go to https://www.yellowbrick.co/journalism for more information on the program and to register for the classes.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

11-Year-Old Prince Demands Better Pay for Striking Teachers in Rare Archival Video

Click here to read the full article. Rare archival footage of an 11-year-old Prince voicing his support for striking teachers in 1970 has surfaced thanks to an investigation by CBS 4 in Minnesota.  The footage of Minneapolis Public School educators striking 52 years ago was dug up in an effort to give some historical context for a strike staged by educators in the same district just last month. After the video was restored, station production manager and local history buff Matt Liddy decided to scan the video for old landmarks, but was startled when he seemed to recognize one boy being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Truth Social App Is Bombing So Hard That Top Executives Are Quitting

Click here to read the full article. Truth Social is bombing. The social media platform Donald Trump launched to compete with Twitter and Facebook has been such a disaster since its launch in February that two of its top executives have resigned, Reuters reported on Monday. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, the company’s chief of technology and chief of product development, are the two executives leaving the company after less than a year. Both were critical parts of the operation, according to eight sources who spoke with Reuters. “If Josh has left … all bets are off,” one of them said of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Griswold
Person
Muhammad Ali
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

A professor found his exam questions posted online. He's suing the students responsible for copyright infringement.

In January, Chapman University business professor David Berkovitz was scrolling through Course Hero, a website where students share documents from college classes, when he came across a call-out for help on test questions that looked strikingly familiar. They were prompts he had written for a midterm and a final exam for his business law class during the previous school year.
ORANGE, CA
The Independent

College grad exposes sorority’s ranking system: ‘The ultimate way to pit women against one another’

A college graduate exposed how active members of her former sorority ranked potential new members in a viral video.The video, which was posted to TikTok by popular content creator Eli Rallo, showed the points system her sorority sisters assigned to Greek life hopefuls during their recruitment process. Rallo, 23, was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa while attending the University of Michigan. The video, which was shared last February, now has over one million views. Sororities and fraternities are social organisations at US colleges which are identified by letters of the Greek alphabet.“If you pretend not to know about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Nyu#Journalism School#United States#Rolling Stone Launch#The Creator Economy#Modern Journalism#New York University
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
Rolling Stone

Tory Lanez Handcuffed After Judge Says He Violated Protective Orders in Megan Thee Stallion Case

Click here to read the full article. Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into custody in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday after a judge found he violated protective orders in his felony assault case involving allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet nearly two years ago. Judge David Herriford revoked Lanez’s prior bail of $250,000 and raised it to $350,000 after hearing nearly an hour of arguments and finding that Lanez violated court orders prohibiting him from contacting or harassing Megan or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties. The “Say It” rapper had a bondsman with him...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctored Clips of Obama’s Visit to the White House to Make It Seem Like Biden Was Lost

Click here to read the full article. Barack Obama visited the White House for the first time since he left office on Tuesday. He was there to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, as well as to watch President Biden sign an executive order aimed at improving the law. Obama’s return created plenty of commotion, and for Fox News and the rest of the right-wing ecosphere, a fresh opportunity to cast Biden as a weaker, watered-down version of the former president. The Republican National Committee shared two clips of the visit that quickly went viral. The first shows...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

The New York Times Admits That 'America Has a Free Speech Problem'

The New York Times published a terrific editorial on Friday that takes note of "America's free speech problem" and points to both right-wing legislation and cancel culture—enforced by an uncompromising strain of progressivism—as culprits. "For all the tolerance and enlightenment that modern society claims, Americans are losing hold...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy