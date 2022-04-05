ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Loss Will Haunt North Carolina Forever

By Lee DeLapp
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington think North Carolina blowing a 15-point lead at halftime in the National Championship is something that will eat at them forever.

Jonas Knox: "When you have a lead like that and you blow it, it just feels like this is going to be one that sits with you forever. I think these players, I think Hubert Davis, I think North Carolina fans, be happy about ending Coach K's career all you want, this is going to sit with you for the rest of your lives. I don't think it goes anywhere."
LaVar Arrington: "I don't think that this is a foregone conclusion for UNC fans that they won't get back to the big dance. It's just one of those things where it's hard to stomach being that close."

