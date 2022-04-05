ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Simon: Great cat for kids, loves water

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon is a male Domestic Shorthair Orange Tiger, who was born April 21, 2021. Simon is the most handsome orange tabby and loves to be held. Simon loves...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

Free Printable Fish Coloring Pages that Kids Love

Today we are sharing the cutest fish coloring pages you can download, print and color right now. Kids of all ages will have fun coloring beautiful fish on these simple coloring pages. These sea coloring pages are great for home or in the classroom as a quiet activity, part of an ocean animals lesson or a fun way to spend an afternoon.
LIFESTYLE
pethelpful.com

Cats and Kids: Can They Be Friends?

I have owned cats for over 60 years. Between them and their vets, I have learned a great deal about how they tick. I believe a kitten would make a great pet! Kittens are adorable, cuddly, and so cute. They are playful and curious. But, you should be aware of some quirks that may be hard to deal with at first.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Cat Tree#Nap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Jersey Family Fun

New Jersey Spring Freebies ~ Kids will Love

First published in 2014. We update our New Jersey spring freebies guide every year when new dates are available. We’re currently updating for 2022. It’s Spring! It’s time to celebrate with some free treats. Did you know all across our area you and your kids can get some great freebies?
POLITICS
The Voice

Slow down, or, become faster, the question

You don’t always get what you want, but you always want what you don’t get. You want first place, but you end up getting last. You want to eat a bag of candy. “No, you’re too fat.”. You take hours to do your make-up for compliments...
Denver Channel

Target’s Cat & Jack kids’ clothing is on sale as low as $3 an item

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Target has a sale going on right now that will help...
RETAIL
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: No foolin’; Spring brings out the child in us

Editor’s note: Recently in The Voice, the announcement was made of the death of the conductor of the column, Ask Grandpa, which provided readers with 503 weeks of sage advice, humor, and continuity. Below is the repeat of the April 1, 2021 column. The Voice will continue to offer previous columns. We invite special requests of previous columns.
CELEBRATIONS
The Voice

Bunny

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time, the event will...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Breakfast with Bunny adds egg hunt

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Animal testing

This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
ANIMALS
KTLA

Got kids? Seeking love? There’s an app for that

As the ecosystem of dating apps becomes increasingly specialized, it should surprise no one that there’s now a service for single parents. Match — one of the heavyweights in the online dating world — is introducing Stir, billed as a site “where single parents date.” “Having kids shouldn’t be a dealbreaker when dating,” Dinh Thi […]
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

We can all talk about chocolate at Easter

Last week I had a big professional meeting, not about chocolate, yet most of it was taken up talking about chocolate. I can’t think of another food stuff that can so bind people together. Maybe cheese, or chips, but chocolate talks to the child in all of us. One...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy