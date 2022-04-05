ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton: Manager Frank Lampard 'excited' by challenge of avoiding Premier League relegation

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton manager Frank Lampard says he is "excited" by the challenge of saving Everton from Premier League relegation. The Toffees are 17th in the table and three points above the bottom three, with 10 games left to play. They face 19th-placed Burnley in a key game in the battle...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Man United look all at sea, Ward-Prowse has Beckham's free-kick record in his sights and Chelsea implode on the same weekend as last year! Things we learned from the Premier League results - and can Vieira pull off a shock against old club Arsenal tonight?

After briefly being put on hold for international football, the Premier League returned over the weekend and conjured up some fascinating results in the process. There was a colossal upset over at Stamford Bridge, where Brentford ran out shock 4-1 winners against Chelsea after blitzing their west London rivals on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
BBC

Championship: Fulham win at Boro, victories for Forest & West Brom

So, Fulham and Forest get the job done, while West Brom turn up the books with an impressive result against stuttering Bournemouth. We are back on Saturday with another bumper run of fixtures, starting with the aforementioned Cherries at Sheffield United. Until then... good night. Stay dry. Still so tight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Chelsea were back from the latest international break but unfortunately, it seemed as though the players were mentally still on holiday and the manager’s decisions, both before and during the game, didn’t have their typical positive effect. Tuchel set up with a back-four, a strange decision considering the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#The League
The Independent

Is Burnley vs Everton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton and Burnley will battle for crucial Premier League points tonight as they attempt to stave off relegation from the top flight.Both sides have endured a torrid time of late, with Burnley’s 2-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday marking their fourth defeat in a row and leaving Sean Dyche’s side 19th in the standings – four points from safety.Meanwhile, Everton were reduced to 10 men in their 2-1 loss at West Ham, Michael Keane’s red card capping off a disappointing afternoon for Frank Lampard’s team, who are 17th in the table and three points above the relegation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Frank Lampard, Jordan Pickford look for character after latest Everton flop

It’s safe to say the Frank Lampard at Everton experiment is going very, very poorly. Everton slumped to another loss under Lampard, this one against the one of only three teams beneath it on the table, as a 2-1 halftime lead produced through soft penalties devolved to a 3-2 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor that leaves the Toffees just one point clear of the bottom three.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy