Politics

AG Wilson, legislators join at State House to observe Children's Advocacy Center Day

By Maegan Carter
abcnews4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is observing the 11th annual Children's Advocacy Center Day with state legislators and advocates...

Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA surpass fundraising goal in first joint gala

Destination: Hope, a joint fundraising gala hosted by the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Williamson County on March 4, grossed more than $325,000—surpassing the two nonprofits’ goal of $200,000. The net proceeds will be equally divided between the two organizations...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Sheridan Media

Advocacy and Resource Center to bring awareness

April is Sexual Assualt Awarness Month. This is an annual campaign observed throught the US to bring awareness to sexual assualt and inform and educate the public on sexual assualt prevention. The Sheridan Advocacy and Resource Center is actively participating in this nationwide campaign. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public...
SHERIDAN, WY
State
South Carolina State
Lake Charles American Press

State insurance leaders join forces on Catastrophe Reform Legislative Package

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Senate Insurance Committee Chair Kirk Talbot and House Insurance Committee Chair Mike Huval revealed their joint Catastrophe Reform Package for the 2022 Legislative Session during a news conference at the Louisiana Department of Insurance. “I want policyholders across the state to know we have heard their...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
WUSA

No, Maryland bill would not allow newborns to be killed

MARYLAND, USA — In September 2021, the state of Texas enacted a law that allows any private citizen to sue any healthcare providers they believe to be involved in an abortion performed about six weeks after conception. Despite many challenges in many courts, the law is still in place. Now, some states are taking to the legislature to make sure the same doesn’t happen at home.
MARYLAND STATE
#Child Abuse#Ag#Columbia
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill ending requirement for parental support heads to governor

It took a conference committee to get to a resolution, but legislation to end a century-old requirement that adult children be financially responsible for their parents has landed on the desk of Gov. Youngkin. The sentiment embodied in current state law may have been the right one when it was...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Missouri House slated to pass sweeping new abortion bill

The Republican-led Missouri House is set to pass legislation to defund Planned Parenthood, criminalize mail-order abortion medications, and allow wrongful death lawsuits in rare cases when infants are born alive after an abortion attempt and the infant then dies or is injured. House lawmakers earlier this week blocked an attention-grabbing...
MISSOURI STATE
WSPA 7News

1,000 amendments can’t stall SC transgender sports bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Republican House majority outlasted more than 1,000 amendments by Democrats on Tuesday and passed a bill that would bar transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools in colleges. The delaying tactic by Democrats was largely symbolic but it still held off a vote for hours […]
U.S. POLITICS
Tulsa World

Legislation advancing in Legislature would strip school lunch programs from State Ed Department and move to Ag

Legislation advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature would strip authority over school meals from the education department. While the author of the Senate bill said his interest is strictly about creating stronger links between federally funded child nutrition programs and local sources of nutritious foods, the House author said pandemic-related concerns are also driving his legislation.
TULSA, OK
Georgia Recorder

Georgia senators pass controversial classroom ‘divisive concepts’ bill

The Georgia Senate passed a bill along party lines Friday that would prevent teachers from discussing so-called divisive concepts about race in the United States. The bill, which passed 32-20, now heads to the House, which passed a similar bill last week. That House bill will be up for Senate consideration. If either one becomes […] The post Georgia senators pass controversial classroom ‘divisive concepts’ bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE

