ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three-time Pro Bowl S Tyrann Mathieu to visit Saints

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kziJy_0ezyxcIN00
Tyrann Mathieu will make his first visit of free agency by meeting with the Saints. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top free agents left on the market is making his first visit. Safety Tyrann Mathieu will meet with the Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link).

The fact that Mathieu is sitting down with the Saints comes as little surprise. He is a native of New Orleans and played for LSU in college. The team also finds itself undergoing change at the safety position, with Marcus Williams signing in Baltimore and Malcolm Jenkins retiring. In response, the Saints have added Marcus Maye, but they still have a need on the back end.

Mathieu, 29, maintained his high level of play during his three years in Kansas City. He made 213 tackles with the Chiefs, adding 13 interceptions. His time there also saw him win his lone Super Bowl title and add to his Pro Bowl and All-Pro totals in each campaign. His pedigree in terms of statistical achievements, not to mention his positional versatility and leadership qualities, would make him a sizeable addition to New Orleans or any other interested team.

Rapoport adds that there is “nothing imminent” at this point with respect to any contract offers from the Saints. New Orleans is in an unusually flexible position from a salary cap perspective, though, so they should be able to afford Mathieu on a short- or medium-term deal. His addition, if it were to take place, would represent not only a homecoming and a significant need being filled by the Saints, but it would also remove one of the biggest names from the list of those still available.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

49ers have offer of two second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, 49ers general manager John Lynch “is telling interested teams that he has an offer in hand of two second round picks” for the outgoing quarterback. That would constitute twice the price San Francisco paid to acquire him from the Patriots in 2017. More notably, it would outstrip the compensation from the Ryan and Carson Wentz deals.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Browns' Deshaun Watson could be suspended for only four games

We recently heard that new Browns QB Deshaun Watson would not end up on the commissioner’s exempt list since he will not be criminally charged in connection with the sexual assault allegations for which he is still facing 22 civil suits. And, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com writes, the absence of criminal charges may also help Watson avoid a lengthy suspension.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Cris Collinsworth Believes Mayfield Fits One NFL Team

Since the Cleveland Browns made the trade for Deshaun Watson on March 18, Baker Mayfield‘s future has been in limbo. The team has taken the stance of not being in a hurry to make a trade; however, Coach Stefanski has also talked about getting closure so it is safe to assume he will not be on the 53 man roster in September.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Ian Rapoport
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Saints#American Football#Nfl Network#Lsu#Chiefs
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles' big draft trade puts Jalen Hurts on the clock

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' actions this offseason continue to suggest that while they like quarterback Jalen Hurts, they're not married to him as the long-term starter. Further evidence was submitted Monday when they agreed to trade two of their first-rounders in April's draft (Nos. 16 and 19) along with the 194th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237 this year; a 2023 first-round pick; and a 2024 second-round pick.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Could’ve Landed NFL Coaching Job

The door may very well be closed on Colin Kaepernick playing quarterback in the NFL again. But it looks like he may have had an opportunity in coaching at one point. According to ProFootballTalk, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may have brought up Kaepernick as a potential QBs coach when he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job earlier this year. That coaching job would have been contingent on Kaepernick giving up on playing again.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy