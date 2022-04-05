ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVAX, African Union decline to buy more doses of Moderna's COVID shots

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 5 (Reuters) - COVAX, the global project to share COVID-19 vaccines, and the African Union have declined options to buy additional doses of Moderna’s shot, as developing nations struggle to allocate supplies.

A spokesperson for Gavi, part of the COVAX alliance, confirmed the news.

The discussions with Moderna are part of “regular decision-making process on exercising options outlined in our advance purchase agreements with manufacturers”, the spokesperson said.

Moderna and Gavi have agreements for up to 650 million doses of the company’s vaccine to be made available to COVAX participants through 2021 and 2022.

COVAX, also backed by the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), has picked up pace of supplies after struggling to acquire shots last year.

It has delivered about 1.40 billion doses to 144 countries as of April 1.

As supply and donations ramped up, some poorer nations are facing hurdles such as gaps in cold-chain shortage, vaccine hesitancy and a lack of funds to support distribution networks.

“We are in conversations with manufacturers ... to align with magnitude and timing of country needs,” the Gavi spokesperson added.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News bloom.bg/3JcomQT. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Related
NBC News

Pfizer, Moderna say it's time for another Covid vaccine booster. Experts aren't sure.

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KRGV

Doctor reacts to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine study on children

A study from Moderna between their COVID-19 vaccine and kids under the age of six has been successful, the company announced. "That's very encouraging because Pfizer tried to do the same thing some months ago but they didn't reach the numbers the CDC wanted them to reach," Dr. Alvaro Donaire Garcia said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Buy More#Covax#The African Union#Gavi#Cepi
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WHSV

Infectious disease doctor explains call for fourth dose of Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA Tuesday for an additional dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. “The submission is based on two real-world data sets from Israel analyzed at a time when the omicron variant was widely circulating. These data showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness,” the press release states.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WebMD

Data Shows J&J Vaccine Deaths Higher, Shot Lasts Longer

March 28, 2022 -- The COVID-19 death rate among people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was more than double the rate of other vaccinated Americans during the Omicron wave, according to the latest CDC data. During the week of Jan. 8, coronavirus-related deaths among Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
