Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will be the hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards.After three years without a host, the Oscars are making up for lost time with three for its 94th ceremony.It has been 35 years since as many as three people hosted Hollywood’s biggest event, and never have that many women held the emcee position in a single night.According to Hollywood trade publication Variety, the trio are in final talks to present the proceedings. The hosts will be confirmed officially on Tuesday morning (15 February) on Good Morning America.Each actor will be responsible for one...

