Vote on banning flavored tobacco sales in Brunswick delayed

By WGME
WPFO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK(WGME)-- New overnight town councilors in Brunswick delay a vote on banning flavored tobacco sales. They’re hearing from residents about the controversial plan, as they weigh whether to follow...

WPFO

Another Maine community considers banning flavored tobacco products

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Brunswick could be the next Maine community to ban flavored tobacco products. The town council may decide to take action in a meeting Monday night. Bangor and Portland already voted to ban flavored tobacco products starting June 1. In 2019, more than 30 percent of high school...
