Tiger Woods says he’ll likely play Masters

By Dennis Young, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Tiger Woods all but confirmed the stunning development that has played out in recent weeks:

He’s playing the Masters. Probably.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said Tuesday.

He said that he’d test out his surgically reconstructed leg over nine more holes before locking in his final decision.

Woods last played at the 2020 Masters in November before breaking several bones in his legs in a February 2021 car crash.

“I do,” Woods said when asked if he believed he could win the tournament, which begins Thursday. “I can hit it just fine...Walking’s the hard part.”

It appears that Woods has been walking the course for his practice rounds in Augusta in Footjoy shoes, not those of his longtime sponsor Nike.

This is a developing story.

The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Names Best Masters Champion Dinner He’s Had

The Masters Club Dinner has long been one of the most fun annual traditions in golf. But few golfers have gotten to enjoy the dinner as many times as golf legend Jack Nicklaus. Taking to Twitter today, Nicklaus declared that this week’s Masters Dinner was perhaps the best that he...
GOLF
The Spun

Details Emerge On Phil Mickelson’s Absence From The Masters

For the first time since 1994, Phil Mickelson will not participate in the Masters. His status for this year’s tournament was recently confirmed. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley was asked about Mickelson’s absence. Apparently, Mickelson reached out to Ridley to let him know that he wouldn’t compete in this year’s Masters.
GOLF
Person
Tiger Woods
WRDW-TV

Jordan Spieth feels good about his game for Masters 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jordan Spieth says things are looking good as he goes into the Masters. Answering reporters’ questions Tuesday afternoon, Spieth said: “I feel like my game’s in a great spot. I feel like I’m ready to contend.”. MORE COVERAGE:. He said he’s good...
AUGUSTA, GA
BBC

Masters: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Augusta National. The Green Jacket. Amen Corner. The manicured fairways. The blooming azaleas. Unmistakeably, the...
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime Tennis Star Announces He Will Be Retiring

Longtime French tennis standout Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring following this year’s French Open. Tsonga, the 2007 ATP Newcomer of the Year, has won 18 career professional singles titles and been ranked as high as the No. 5 player in the world. He’s also...
TENNIS
