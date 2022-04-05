Tiger Woods says he’ll likely play Masters

Tiger Woods all but confirmed the stunning development that has played out in recent weeks:

He’s playing the Masters. Probably.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said Tuesday.

He said that he’d test out his surgically reconstructed leg over nine more holes before locking in his final decision.

Woods last played at the 2020 Masters in November before breaking several bones in his legs in a February 2021 car crash.

“I do,” Woods said when asked if he believed he could win the tournament, which begins Thursday. “I can hit it just fine...Walking’s the hard part.”

It appears that Woods has been walking the course for his practice rounds in Augusta in Footjoy shoes, not those of his longtime sponsor Nike.

This is a developing story.