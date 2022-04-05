Saddle Up, Neo-Western Fans: Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For ‘Outer Range’

Click here to read the full article.

Whatever you do, don’t put your hand down that epic hole in the pasture!

Prime Video today released the official trailer for Outer Range , a this-isn’t-another-Yellowstone neo-western that stars Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher “fighting for his land and family.” We know; that sounds a lot like a John Dutton problem. But this series features a supernatural element that, among other things, seems to rip off Brolin’s shirt at night.

Here’s the down low: “At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

Besides Brolin, the cast includes Imogen Poots ( I Know This Much Is True ), Lili Taylor ( Perry Mason ), Tamara Podemski ( Four Sheets to the Wind ), Lewis Pullman ( Top Gun: Maverick ), Tom Pelphrey ( Ozark ), Noah Reid ( Schitt’s Creek ), Shaun Sipos ( Krypton ), Isabel Arraiza ( The Little Things ), Olive Abercrombie ( The Haunting of Hill House ), and Will Patton, last seen disappointing his on-screen son played by Wes Bentley on Yellowstone .

The first season will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week starting April 15. Brian Watkins is the creator and executive producer; other EPs include Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.