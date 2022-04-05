D-Day veteran Harry Billinge dies aged 96, his family says

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has died aged 96 after a short illness, his family has said.

The former Royal Engineer, who lived in St Austell in Cornwall , was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach in 1944.

He was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos and was one of only four survivors from his unit.

Mr Billinge later fought in Caen and the Falaise pocket in Normandy.

His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley told the PA news agency: “He was a man that always gave his word, his word was solid. He always fought for what he believed in.

“The passion he had for all the veterans that lost their lives was unwavering.

“How he dedicated his life to making sure that was never forgotten, that’s how he’ll be remembered.

“The memorial for the Normandy veterans just became part of him; it was just a huge part of his life.

“Some of his last words were, ‘Love one another.’”

Mr Billinge was made an MBE in 2019 for charitable fundraising after collecting more than £50,000 for veterans.

A year later, he said he was “deeply moved” after a Great Western Railway (GWR) Intercity Express train was named after him to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We’re so sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend, Harry Billinge MBE.

“It was our absolute honour to name one of our trains after him in October 2020 and we will never forget the impact he had on so many.

“Intercity Express Train 802006 provides a lasting tribute to Harry and those thousands of lives lost during the Normandy landings in 1944.”

Mr Billinge is survived by his wife Shelia, two daughters Sally and Margot, his son Christopher and granddaughters Amy and Claire.

Mr and Mrs Billinge were married for 67 years and were due to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary in August.