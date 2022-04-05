ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge dies aged 96, his family says

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bq54V_0ezyoP5p00

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has died aged 96 after a short illness, his family has said.

The former Royal Engineer, who lived in St Austell in Cornwall , was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach in 1944.

He was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos and was one of only four survivors from his unit.

Mr Billinge later fought in Caen and the Falaise pocket in Normandy.

His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley told the PA news agency: “He was a man that always gave his word, his word was solid. He always fought for what he believed in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMEVT_0ezyoP5p00

“The passion he had for all the veterans that lost their lives was unwavering.

“How he dedicated his life to making sure that was never forgotten, that’s how he’ll be remembered.

“The memorial for the Normandy veterans just became part of him; it was just a huge part of his life.

“Some of his last words were, ‘Love one another.’”

Mr Billinge was made an MBE in 2019 for charitable fundraising after collecting more than £50,000 for veterans.

A year later, he said he was “deeply moved” after a Great Western Railway (GWR) Intercity Express train was named after him to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We’re so sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend, Harry Billinge MBE.

“It was our absolute honour to name one of our trains after him in October 2020 and we will never forget the impact he had on so many.

“Intercity Express Train 802006 provides a lasting tribute to Harry and those thousands of lives lost during the Normandy landings in 1944.”

Mr Billinge is survived by his wife Shelia, two daughters Sally and Margot, his son Christopher and granddaughters Amy and Claire.

Mr and Mrs Billinge were married for 67 years and were due to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary in August.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tributes are paid to D-Day hero who single-handedly saved a Normandy village by firing at German soldiers from a church bell tower following his death aged 98

Tributes have been paid to a D-Day hero who single-handedly saved a Normandy village following his death aged 98. Lance Bombardier Les Pring passed away at his home in Bath, Somerset surrounded by family, his daughter Alison Currall confirmed. And while relatives have honoured the 'wonderful' great-grandfather who devoted his...
U.K.
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bromsgrove woman's grave 'missed by police diggers'

The body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband was not found for more than six months when a police dig did not go deep enough, a court heard. Nezam Salangy is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of killing Zobaidah Salangy in March 2020 and burying her in woodland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normandy Landings#Veteran#D Day#British#Gold Beach#Royal Engineer Commandos#Falaise#Trust
BBC

HMS Queen Elizabeth seen in Firth of Clyde

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has visited the Firth of Clyde for only the second time since her launch in July 2014. The 65,000 tonne carrier was last seen in the Clyde in March last year when she sailed to Loch Long to be loaded with ammunition.
U.K.
BBC

Afghanistan War veteran who lost both legs says gaming saved his life

A former soldier from County Durham who lost both legs and several fingers in a bomb blast in Afghanistan said computer gaming has saved his life. Mikey Keighley was injured during a foot patrol of scrubland on his second tour of duty in 2011. The 33-year-old became a recluse but...
MILITARY
BBC

Falklands War: Veteran's grief over losing 'family' in conflict

A Falklands War veteran has spoken of the sadness of losing crewmates who were "like family" to him while serving onboard a missile-hit warship. The Argentine invasion of the British-held Falkland islands in the far south Atlantic began on 2 April 1982. HMS Glamorgan was struck by an Argentinean enemy...
MILITARY
The Independent

Princess Royal joins veterans at Falklands War anniversary service

The Princess Royal has joined veterans at a service to remember those who fought or died in the Falklands War, and to mark the conflict’s 40th anniversary.The Falkland Islands Government organised the service of reflection and remembrance in St Faith’s Chapel at St Paul’s Cathedral on Tuesday.Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, joined families to pay their respects before laying wreaths at the South Atlantic Task Force Memorial inside the cathedral.Many guests wore medals from their time of service.Readings were given by veterans and widows, including Jay Morgan Hyrons, whose husband Lance Corporal Gary Bingley died in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Giant 37-tonne marble memorial with LED lights and jukebox in cemetery may have to be torn down

It has been called Britain’s biggest headstone, is made from 37-tonnes of solid Italian marble, and comes complete with two life-sized statues, LED lights and a solar-powered jukebox to serenade mourners.There may just be one problem.This massive £200,000 monument to bare-knuckle boxer Willy Collins was put up without planning permission.Now officials with Sheffield City Council have said the memorial – which appeared six days ago in the city’s Shiregreen Cemetery – may have to be torn down.Mr Collins was born in Ireland and died from a heart attack, aged just 49, in Majorca in July 2020 but he was a...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy