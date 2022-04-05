ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Review commissioned into latest science on fracking as energy debate intensifies

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48j9nr_0ezyoJ2h00

The Government has commissioned a review of the latest scientific evidence on fracking, as the debate over UK energy supplies intensifies.

There has been a moratorium on shale gas extraction since November 2019, on the basis of evidence that it was not possible to accurately predict tremors associated with fracking.

But Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the British Geological Survey asking for a report on the latest science around fracking including new techniques, improvements in geological modelling or areas outside of Lancashire – where fracking has taken place – less at risk of tremors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDFE1_0ezyoJ2h00

He said the Government was and would be guided by the science on shale gas but in the light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it was “absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources”.

It comes as the fossil fuel industry and some MPs have urged a restart to fracking or more extraction from North Sea oil and gas to secure energy supplies and ease prices.

But there have also been widespread calls for insulating homes, more renewables and weaning the country off gas in response to the crisis, and warnings further domestic fossil fuel exploration will do nothing to lower prices pegged to international markets.

Mr Kwarteng said: “It remains the case that fracking in England would take years of exploration and development before commercial quantities of gas could be produced for the market, and would certainly have no effect on prices in the near term.

In light of Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

“However, there will continue to be an ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming decades as we transition to cheap renewable energy and new nuclear power.

“In light of Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources.

“However, unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby, the pause in England will remain in place,” he said.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which liquid is pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it.

The process has been mired in controversy since it hit the headlines in 2011 for causing two minor earthquakes in Lancashire, prompting a temporary ban on fracking in the UK

That was later lifted, with controls put in place to prevent tremors, but fracking continued to draw opponents who fear it can also cause water contamination, noise and traffic pollution.

Environmentalists also warn that pursuing new sources of gas – a fossil fuel – is not compatible with efforts to tackle climate change, and the focus should be on developing cleaner sources of energy such as renewables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1La4DZ_0ezyoJ2h00

Fracking at Preston New Road was suspended indefinitely after a record-breaking tremor measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale in August 2019, with the moratorium or “pause” coming in a few months later.

Earlier this year, Cuadrilla, who operated the site was ordered to permanently cap and abandon the only two horizontal shale wells that have been drilled in the UK.

That demand was suspended as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified already soaring gas prices, which have hit households with a more than 50% increase in energy bills.

The move comes as the Government prepares to unveil its new energy security strategy this week, in which it is expected to set out plans to boost new nuclear power capacity, solar and offshore wind, but not cheap onshore wind, which is popular with the public but opposed by some Tory politicians.

Ahead of the strategy’s launch, minister Jacob Rees-Mogg downplayed the earthquake risks from fracking and suggested “every last drop” of oil should be extracted from the North Sea.

But UN science body the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a report on Monday warning of the need for immediate and rapid emissions cuts, with substantial reductions in fossil fuel use, to avert catastrophic climate change.

As the report was launched, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said investing in new fossil fuel infrastructure was “moral and economic madness”.

The Government should be coming forward with real action to ensure energy security and tackle the cost of living crisis

Ed Miliband, shadow climate change secretary

Shadow climate change and net zero secretary Ed Miliband said: “Rather than bowing to their own backbenchers, the Government should be coming forward with real action to ensure energy security and tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

“The Government itself concluded that fracking is unsafe, and will not help our energy security or cut bills. And fracking is strongly opposed by local communities.

“Labour would turbocharge the drive to clean, home-grown renewable and nuclear power to provide energy security, cut bills and tackle the climate crisis.”

Francis Egan, chief executive of Cuadrilla Resources, said: “The Government clearly recognises the huge potential that shale gas offers this country, and this review may be a tentative first step towards overturning the moratorium and exploiting that potential.”

He said the Oil and Gas Authority had released a report in 2020 which found seismicity was “imperceptible” at the first of Cuadrilla’s two Preston New Road shale wells, and the Royal Society had said seismic risks of fracking were low.

“We trust that this review will allow Britain’s huge shale gas resources to be exploited,” he said, claiming it would create tens of thousands of jobs, bolster energy security, provide cheaper gas for local communities and millions of pounds in tax revenues for northern councils.

But Friends of the Earth energy campaigner Danny Gross said: “The idea that shale gas extraction will significantly lower energy bills or improve energy security is pure fantasy.

“Fracking has been deeply unpopular with communities that have faced the prospect of shale gas extraction.

“Energy efficiency and developing the UK’s vast renewable power potential are the best ways to deal with the energy crisis and bring down soaring fuel bills – and this must be the focus of the Government’s upcoming energy review.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Fracking#Energy Security#Sustainable Energy#Uk
americanmilitarynews.com

US tested hypersonic missile, reportedly kept it secret to not anger Russia

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The U.S. military successfully tested an air-launched hypersonic missile, but reportedly kept the test a secret in order to avoid raising tensions with Russia. On Tuesday, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy