ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Former MP Natalie McGarry goes on trial accused of embezzlement

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174JuD_0ezyoGOW00

A former MP who is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two Scottish independence organisations she was involved in has gone on trial.

Natalie McGarry appeared in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday where her lawyer, Allan Macleod, said she denied the two embezzlement charges against her.

The 40-year-old is accused of misappropriating £21,000 from Women for Independence between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015.

McGarry, of Clarkston, near Glasgow, was treasurer of the campaign group, and is accused of using the organisation’s account to transfer money intended for the Perth and Kinross Foodbank and Glasgow-based Positive Prisons, Positive Futures into her own bank.

And the former politician faces a second charge of embezzling £4,661.02 from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9 2014 and August 10 2015.

It is alleged that in the course of her roles as treasurer, secretary and convener of the association, she used cheques drawn on bank accounts held in its name to pay expenses it had not incurred and retained reimbursements to which she was not entitled.

The indictment also alleges McGarry used cheques drawn on bank accounts held in the association’s name to deposit money in her own personal bank accounts, and transferred funds donated to the association through its website into her own accounts.

The jury of seven men and eight women, sitting virtually, were sworn in and Sheriff Tom Hughes told them the trial would last up to six weeks.

And Sheriff Hughes warned them to not do their own research online, and they must reach a verdict only on the evidence they hear in court.

The jury were told the prosecution, lead by procurator fiscal Alastair Mitchell, would lead evidence that McGarry transferred funds from Women for Independence to the total of £7,816.46 into her own account between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015.

And the court was told that, between February 1 2014 and June 17 2014, she set up an online crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Yes Glasgow, and transferred £3891.84 collected into her own bank account for her own use.

McGarry was elected as the SNP MP for Glasgow East in 2015, but later served as an independent MP. She did not contest the seat in the  2017 General Election.

Sheriff Hughes said evidence would begin on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Terror suspect to go on trial accused of murdering Tory MP David Amess

An alleged terrorist is due to go on trial today accused of murdering veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.He also denies preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 2021.The trial at the Old Bailey is listed to last for three weeks.It is alleged that Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.Sir David, an MP since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Ali was arrested by police.Ali had allegedly engaged in reconnaissance before the attack, scoping out locations of potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sir David Amess MP murder trial hears accused targeted Michael Gove

An "Islamist terrorist" accused of murdering Sir David Amess MP carried out reconnaissance on other potential targets including cabinet minister Michael Gove, his trial heard. Sir David, MP for Southend West, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October. Ali Harbi Ali stabbed Sir David repeatedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Mcgarry
BBC

Corry Ferguson: Body found on beach in search for missing man

The search for a missing man has been cancelled after a body was found on a North Ayrshire beach. Corry Ferguson, 26, has been missing from the Saltcoats area of Ayrshire for more than two weeks. The body, which was discovered earlier at Irvine Beach Park, has not been formally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, was 'a monster'

A teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has been described as "a monster" and spoke of killing people, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 injuries. The court heard the boy said he wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Crowdfunding#Perth And Kinross#Election#Uk#Scottish#Glasgow Sheriff Court#Women For Independence#Kinross Foodbank#Positive Prisons#Positive Futures#Snp
BBC

Killer sent video of dying teenager Kirk Allan to friends

A man who murdered a teenager in his flat and then sent a video to friends boasting about his crime has been jailed for 19 years. Kevin Murray, 34, turned on Kirk Allan, 19, in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, in the early hours of 25 July 2020. A court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed following attacks on two babies in Fife

A man with "ongoing anger management issues" who attacked two babies in Fife has been jailed for five years and 10 months. Christopher Kirk, 31, formerly of Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting a baby boy between 2014 and 2015 and a girl between March 2018 and January 2019. The boy was uninjured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: Images released of home where 'neglected' boy died

Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman accused of murder after body find appears in court

A primary school teacher has appeared in court accused of murdering a man whose body was found buried in a back garden. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, on Saturday. Fiona Beal, 48, who was arrested at a hotel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine

April 5 (UPI) -- A court in the United Arab Emirates sentenced an Israeli woman who was convicted of cocaine possession to death Tuesday. The woman, identified as 43-year-old photography studio owner Fidaa Kiwan, was arrested a week after arriving in Dubai for work about a year ago after police found 500 grams of cocaine in the apartment in which she was staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Teenager jailed in Australia for attack

A 17-year-old Australian boy has been jailed over an unprovoked one-punch attack on a Cumbrian footballer in Perth. The assault in September left Danny Hodgson, originally from Cleator Moor, in a coma and unable to walk. It emerged in court the offender had a violent past and was subject to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
US News and World Report

Former Tax Collector Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy tax collector has pleaded guilty to embezzling money after security video showed her stuffing cash into her pants, authorities said. Former Rankin County deputy tax collector Tiffany Loftin was arrested in November by special agents with the State Auditor’s Office, WAPT-TV reported.
BRANDON, MS
BBC

Joshua Hendry: 'Most Wanted' Grimsby drug gang member jailed

A member of a drug smuggling gang who was arrested in Spain just a day after he was placed on the UK's "Most Wanted" list has been jailed. Joshua Hendry, 31, formerly of Walton, Liverpool, was one of 13 people involved in supplying drugs in Grimsby. At Sheffield Crown Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy