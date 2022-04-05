Easter Bunny set to be at Benld Library this Saturday

Seeing the Easter Bunny and capturing the moment on camera is a classic Easter tradition. If you’d like to see the Easter Bunny this Spring, here’s where you can find him in Nothern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. Visit the Easter Bunny at the CherryVale Mall. Where: 7200 Harrison...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Easter Bunny has organized his own egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will bring back the in-person Easter Egg Hunt at Community Park this spring but he has also organized the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt that he invented during the pandemic. Twenty-eight rather large pictures of Easter eggs have been placed […]
Easter is coming soon and if your kids are excited to celebrate, this might put a little happiness into their day! Yes, your kids can track the Easter Bunny and see when he’s near!. Here’s how to track the Easter Bunny with the Easter Bunny Tracker…. Easter Bunny...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is hosting a free kid’s fair with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 3 at the Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg. This is open to children 12 and under. Along with a visit from the Easter Bunny, there will […]
Easter is right around the corner. Whether you have a new baby, a growing toddler or even an older kiddo, there's arguably no greater joy than getting to ring in the holiday with your child — especially if it's one of their first times celebrating the spring occasion. And getting to put together a fun Easter basket for your baby is one of the best ways to make the holiday even more memorable.
Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of other fun treats and toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket.
OLD FORGE — Water’s Edge Inn is hosting a Meet the Easter Bunny event April 1-3. The weekend starts Friday night with a hot cocoa welcome, games and activities. Other highlights include:. -Complimentary Hot Continental Breakfast 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. -Meet the Easter Bunny for...
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was an interactive fairytale for some in Scranton Saturday morning when the Ritz Theater on Wyoming Avenue held a 'Breakfast with the Bunny' event. The Easter Bunny was joined by some fairytale characters for the event that included many options for breakfast, crafts, and activities for children.
Let’s make Peeps bunny pancakes for Easter breakfast! You can now make Easter bunny Peeps pancakes with a really cool Peeps pancake skillet. Nothing says Easter quite like marshmallow Peeps, and now there’s a way to add Peeps to your breakfast without having to eat marshmallows at 9 am.
ROANOKE, Va. – Something egg-cellent is starting this weekend just in time for spring. The Easter Bunny will be back at the Valley View Mall in Roanoke from March 18 through April 16. Families can get their photos taken with the Bunny from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday...
HOLLAND PATENT — Hop on board the Easter Bunny Express April 15 and 16 and welcome Easter and the spring season. Travel round trip from the Holland Patent station, along the base of the Adirondack Mountains, to the historic Remsen Depot. At the depot, hunt for Easter eggs and...
Kids will have a ball making these colorful felt Easter eggs. Make a bunch and use for decorating the house or table, embellishing gifts or make up fun games to play with them. Cut egg shapes out of the felt (two per egg). To make it easier for kids, you...
This tutorial shows you how to take Dollar Tree Plant pots and other supplies and turn them into adorable Gnomes. Faux Fur Sometimes blankets can be cheaper than material so check out target and the dollar tree store. Instructions. THis tutorial is so easy and quick to make, that you...
