Easter Bunny set to be at Benld Library this Saturday

Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of other fun treats and toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO