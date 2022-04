In two years, Juneteenth celebrations at Bruce’s Beach Park have become an unofficial staple in Manhattan Beach. City staff had worked with organizers to ensure those celebrations and smaller ones, like sound healing sessions, went smoothly, despite a city rule prohibiting people from requesting permits to host gatherings that may require more than the park naturally has to offer, like amplified sound and portable toilets.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO