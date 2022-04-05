ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Mountain, WY

I-80 facing wind closures amid hurricane-force winds in Wyoming; 94 mph gust recorded near Elk Mountain

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 80 is facing wind closures on Tuesday morning and hurricane-force winds (74 mph or higher) are expected in some areas of the state until Wednesday morning. I-80 is closed to light,...

oilcity.news

Wyoming News

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central Wyoming was also closed Thursday. It wasn't set to reopen until Thursday afternoon. For more on Wyoming road closures, click here.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Winds Of 65+ MPH Possible In SE Wyoming Starting Tonight

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for areas of southeast Wyoming starting this evening. A High Wind Warning in effect for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area on Interstate 80, between mile markers 240 and 290 from 6 PM this afternoon through Midnight Tuesday. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for Bordeaux on Interstate 25 (mile marker 71) as well for the same timeframe, though winds may take a little longer to get cranking up there. Westerly wind gusts in excess of 65 mph likely in the warned areas, strongest winds likely Tuesday morning. Those towing camper trailers and truckers with light loads will see a high risk for blowoffs or blow overs. Follow WYDOT's Road Condition Report at wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.STATIC5?SelectedDistrict=1 for latest road conditions across southeast Wyoming. Be safe!
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Avalanche that closed highway in Colorado struck vehicle

Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
COLORADO STATE
WJON

Highest Wind Gusts in Central Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED -- There were some very strong wind gusts throughout central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has put together a list of some of the top gusts. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service put together a report about how Minnesota and the Upper Midwest have been trending with much more windy weather over the past several years.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Fort Morgan Times

Wind gust of 55 mph hits DIA on Tuesday afternoon

Winds out of the north on Tuesday afternoon pummeled parts of the metro area and the Eastern Plains, including Denver International Airport and Limon where gusts of 55 mph were recorded. Winds were steady in the 20- to 30-mph range for widespread parts of northeastern Colorado for most of the...
DENVER, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected in Pueblo County Wednesday afternoon: What to know

Pueblo County is under a high wind warning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, with north winds up to 45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.  "Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," the NWS said in a statement. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles." ...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County tornado ranked EF-1 with 90 mph winds

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A National Weather Service survey team said the tornado that touched down in Baldwin County Tuesday night was an EF-1 and packed winds of 90 mph. The tornado warning was issued at 10:30 p.m. when radar discovered a tight area of circulation located just south of the coast.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WGNtv.com

No winds speeds of 11 mph?

I had to record Chicago’s wind speed for a month for a school weather project, but I never found a speed of 11 mph. Why?. A wind speed of 11 mph is not been recorded by the National Weather Service. Here’s why: In accordance with international practice, the National Weather Service measures wind speeds in knots—nautical miles per hour. But in the United States we use statute miles for measures of distance and statute miles per hour for speed. The National Weather Service measures wind speed in knots, then converts to stature miles per hour. One knot is 1.1508 statute miles per hour. Eight knots converts to nine mph, and nine knots to ten mph. However, ten knots converts to 12 mph, so a value of 11 mph does not appear in the conversion table.
CHICAGO, IL

