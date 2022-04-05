ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Easter in The Crescent City: Festive Brunches & Dinners

By Site Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Festive Easter brunches and dinners are popping up throughout New Orleans. Mister Mao is continuing its Guest Chef Charity Series with a very special Tex Mex Easter BBQ Supper Club on Sunday, April 17, from 5-8 P.M. That evening, Mister Mao Chef/Owner Sophina Uong will team...

The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
SELF

60 Easter Dinner Ideas to Make the Holiday Extra Special

Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbs19news

Welcome Dinner will kick-off annual Tom Tom Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Restaurants in downtown Charlottesville will be participating in an event to kick off this year’s Tom Tom Festival. The Welcome Dinner will take place April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participating restaurants will be closed to the public during that time. Tables...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
92.9 THE LAKE

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Southwest Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across SWLA that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 yeas ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LOUISIANA STATE
Birdy
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Garlic Fried Pasta

One of the simplest pasta dishes ever and one of the most delicious ones ever! Serve with a freshly made green salad and you’ll have an incredible dinner for family and friends. INGREDIENTS. 1 pkg spaghetti, cooked, rinsed and cooled. 1-2 tbsp minced garlic. 1 small onion diced. Olive...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Easter Menu & It’s Full Of Easy-to-Make Italian Classics

Easter will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a menu. Will you serve classic ham or turkey dinner, complete with delicious sides and deviled eggs? Or, will go a less traditional route and try something new? If you want to serve an Italian dinner, then you have to check out Giada de Laurentiis’ new Easter menu — it’s packed full of easy-to-make dishes from Italy. It all looks so amazing!
FOOD & DRINKS
#Easter Eggs#Easter Sunday#Eggs Benedict#Brunch#Food Drink#Festive Easter#Tex Mex#Mexican#Coctel De Camaron Y Pulpo#Chamoy#Laozi Ice Cream#The Easter Supper Club
Taste Of Home

11 Easter Desserts You Can (and Should) Order Online

Save yourself some time baking when you order Easter desserts online. There are lots of delicious cakes, cookies and other confections to choose from!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
99.9 KTDY

Postal Boxes Sealed in Some Parts of New Orleans

New Orleans has another major problem. WVUE-TV in New Orleans posted a photo of a couple of drop-off boxes in the city and as you can see here, they are sealed off. So why are these boxes sealed off? Well, according to WVUE, the mailboxes are sealed because people have been stealing the mail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Chocolate Cake Recipe Boasts An Irish Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nigella Lawson is clearly ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Her recent #RecipeOfTheDay posts on her Instagram page show off delectable Irish classics: First, from the cookbook "Ireland For Food Lovers" by Georgina Campbell, a recipe for Dublin Coddle consisting of sliced potatoes, sausages, and rashers. Another IG post shows a savory Brown Butter Colcannon, a traditional combination of mashed potato and cabbage, with her twist to top it off with nutty browned butter. With these posts, she's setting her fans up for a sweet Irish classic she'll share on March 17, noting that it will be her #StPatricksDay recipe of the day: a chocolate cake made with a generous pour of Guinness stout.
RECIPES
SheKnows

12 of Ina Garten's Best Spring Recipes for Your Easter Feast

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s not to love about spring? With fresh florals and warmer temps, everything changes — the weather, our home decor, even what we eat. Out with the heavier, comfort-food dishes (though we’ll still be relying on Ina Garten’s Modern Comfort Food when the cravings hit) and in with fresh, seasonal fruits and veggies, like radishes, asparagus and rhubarb. And who better to turn to than the Barefoot Contessa for the best spring recipes? Spring is...
RECIPES
Eater

A Trio of Powerhouse New Orleans Chefs Auction Private Dinner for Ukraine Relief

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia began on February 24, at least four million people have been displaced from their homes, seeking refuge in border countries like Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia. Aid organizations like World Central Kitchen (WCK) have met them there to help serve hot meals at pedestrian border crossings with chefs like David Guas, a New Orleans native and Virginia restaurant owner, joining the efforts in person. Still, most U.S. food industry support is necessarily happening from home, from individual restaurant and bar fundraising to collective efforts like Bakers Against Racism’s Bake for Ukraine and Hamantashen for Ukraine, which count local bakeries like Mayhew Bakery, Bywater Bakery, and Gracious Bakery among the national and international participants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

