WAUKEE — The Waukee girls’ soccer team sent Marshalltown to an 0-3 start to the season with a 10-0 setback in Monday’s CIML match. Nine of Waukee’s goals were scored by freshmen or sophomores, including a hat trick for freshman Gentry Williams. Williams had three goals and two assists for the Warriors (2-2).

WAUKEE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO