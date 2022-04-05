ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This Is The Best Bagel Shop In California

By Rebekah Gonzalez, Dani Medina
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's bagel time! Would you like cream cheese or butter with that?

While there's quite simply nothing better than a warm, toasted bagel, it begs the question: where can I find the best bagel? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best bagels in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available, and lots of loyal customers. With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list of our favorite bagel shops in the United States.

You can find the best bagels in California at Brooklyn Bagel Bakery in Los Angeles ! Here's what the website said about the spot:

"A taste of Brooklyn in Los Angeles, for 65 years this bakery has made fresh bagels seven days a week. They're made old-school style, first boiled then baked."

Brooklyn Bagel is open seven days a week and is located at 2223 West Beverly Blv in Los Angeles.

To read the full list of the best bagels in every state, click here .

