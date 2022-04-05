Cold War Ambassador Fears World Where Russia Is a 'Pariah'
Jack Matlock, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union until 1991, made the comments after Russia was accused of brutal war crimes in...www.newsweek.com
Jack Matlock, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union until 1991, made the comments after Russia was accused of brutal war crimes in...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0