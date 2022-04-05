Tennessee GOP Proposes Bill Eliminating Age Requirements for Marriage
Currently, child marriage is legal in 44 states in the U.S., and nearly 300,000 children were married between 2000 and 2018 across the...www.newsweek.com
Currently, child marriage is legal in 44 states in the U.S., and nearly 300,000 children were married between 2000 and 2018 across the...www.newsweek.com
Child predators in the Repervican party can't wait to marry a 12 year old! In other news Matt Gaetz is taking his new wife to prom next month!
no abortions so there will be more children that families can't afford so the rich old guy can help them out by marrying the children. soon you'll see cheaper by the dozen...so sick.
Meanwhile, the GOP is still hard at work taking away women's Reproductive Rights and control over their own bodies. Be sure you are registered to vote this November. This isn't a dress rehearsal. ⭕🇺🇸⭕🇺🇸⭕🇺🇸⭕🇺🇸
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 211