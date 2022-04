Much like their American counterparts, Europeans have, as a whole, shown much more interest in crossovers than sedans in recent years. Buyers in that region made the Ford Kuga PHEV Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid model last year, while the Puma cracked the top 20 list last year and the top-ten list back in January of this year. Thus, a few months after the Ford Fusion was discontinued in the U.S., FoMoCo announced that it would also stop selling the Ford Mondeo in Europe at the end of March after it’s been on sale there for 29 years, and now it has, according to Autocar.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO