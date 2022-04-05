ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What’s hot on the web this morning

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foT7m_0ezykeWg00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Airlines Cancel More than 3,500 U.S. Flights Over Weekend

Due to severe weather airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this past weekend and delayed thousands more since Monday, April 4.

According to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware, between Sunday and Monday, more than 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide and more than 8,000 were delayed as of late Monday afternoon.

Airlines say the most affected flights are departing from or arriving to airports in Florida.

Airlines impacted the most according to Flight Aware, with JetBlue and Spirit

If you are planning to travel for spring break this week, a spokesperson at Ford Airport said you should check your airline’s website directly for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4cOT_0ezykeWg00

Mason McDonalds sued for sexual harassment

A class-action lawsuit could lead to a Mason McDonalds paying out $1.5 million to victims of sexual harassment.

It was filed in court as a part of a lawsuit that claims a manager sexually harassed workers.

Nearly 100 women and teenage girls who worked there may be eligible for up to $10,000.

Last year, a federal judge allowed for it to become a class-action lawsuit based on amount of evidence that other workers were involved.

One of the attorneys says it may take one or two months for the judge to accept the proposed settlement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHOP1_0ezykeWg00

Therapy dog named 2022 Cadbury Bunny

Therapy dog who lives in Cincinnati has officially been named the 2022 Cadbury bunny.

Annie rose is an English doodle who visits nursing homes and enjoys doing therapy work.

Annie rose will star in this year’s Cadbury Easter bunny commercial. Her family also won a grand prize of $5,000.

For more photos of Annie Rose, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmYcl_0ezykeWg00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

