LISTEN:Granato: Could feel the energy and the nostalgia

The Sabres had a busy and emotional week last week. A comeback against the Blackhawks, a shootout loss to the Jets but the culmination of the week was Rick Jeanneret night when the organization put RJ’s banner up into the rafters. The Sabres themselves did not disappoint, winning 4-3 against the Nashville Predators.

With that, Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” for his weekly segment as the Sabres now look forward to a grueling week of games.

On the sold out crowd that was present for Jeanneret’s ceremony, Granato commented on just how long he’s been here and how long it has been since the building has been like that. “ We haven’t had sell-out crowds, we haven't had enthusiasm to that level, you could feel the energy and the nostalgia.”

Granato also commented on Alex Tuch coming to him the next day and calling the atmosphere and actual game “playoff hockey”, Tuch played in the Stanley Cup finals with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Kyle Okposo is another player who has been in the NHL for a number of years and is third on the team in goals with 18. “It’s not a surprise when you watch him work everyday,” Granato on Okpsoso being on pace for career high’s with the Sabres. “He works everyday, he tries to reinvent himself. At his age you can’t do what you did when you were 27.”

You can listen to Don Granato’s entire interview on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” below: