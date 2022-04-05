ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Senate’s COVID relief plan has some glaring gaps

By Hannah Seo
Popular Science
Popular Science
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fp66u_0ezyiWLK00
President Joe Biden (in white shirt) has been advocating for a COVID relief funding package that would support health care, industries, and overseas pandemic response. Adam Schultz/White House

Senate leaders have reached an agreement to provide $10 billion for COVID-19 response funding for the US to continue to purchase vaccines, tests, and other therapeutics for the public. That aid package, which still needs to be voted on by Congress to pass, does not include any support for global aid contributions.

The $10-billion figure is less than half of the $22.5 billion the White House requested in March, which included funding for overseas initiatives like COVAX. The Department of Health and Human Services estimated in February that the country would need $30 billion this year to keep its COVID-19 response going—the Senate’s aid package is just a third of that. Half of the $10 billion will be designated for therapeutics like antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies, with the rest going toward vaccines, booster shots, and testing.

With an aid package so much smaller than the White House’s preferred amount, experts say many non-health relief programs will suffer, too. For example, the bill cuts $2.31 billion from a COVID program to boost aviation manufacturing and repair businesses, and nearly $2 billion from a program to support shuttered venues like live performance venues, museums, and movie theaters, Reuters reported.

Last week, as the Senate was still mulling over their unfinalized agreement, President Joe Biden implored Congress to approve enough relief funding, including global aid, before another surge of infections occurs. Vaccinating the world is “critical to our ability to protect against new variants,” he said. “There’s no wall that you can build high enough to keep out a virus.”

The new funding will all be repurposed from the leftovers of previous COVID aid packages, including the $2 trillion CARES Act of 2020 and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021. The plan “will not cost the American people a single additional dollar,” Sen. Mitt Romney [R-Utah] said in a statement. Romney also acknowledged the lack of funding to help international vaccination efforts. and said he would be willing to “explore a fiscally responsible solution to support global efforts in the weeks ahead.”

Some leaders are already critical of the Senate’s exclusion of an international aid package.

“The US has turned its back on the world,” Zain Rizvi, research director for Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization, told The Washington Post. “Penny-pinching in a pandemic will have devastating consequences for vaccinating the world, for reducing the risk of variants, for all of us … Abandoning the global COVID response will put American lives at risk.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer [D-NY] has said that Congress will be pursuing a “second supplemental” later in the spring.

Insufficient COVID-19 response funds could exacerbate the already huge health disparities across the US and around the world. In high-income and upper-middle-income countries about 75 percent of the population is vaccinated; in lower-middle-income countries that figure drops to roughly 50 percent; and in low-income nations it further plummets to just about 10 percent.

With the relief funding still being negotiated, uninsured people in the US are starting to feel the impacts of resources running dry. Starting in March, COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines were less available in some places, and many individuals can no longer get their bills reimbursed through government aid. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second booster shot for people over the age of 50, but analyses show that the US government will not have enough resources to provide free shots if that recommendation is expanded to all Americans.

The Senate deal “demonstrates that one of the main take-home messages of this experience—that this is truly a global phenomenon—has not resonated, or at least not resonated above politics,” Jen Kates, director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told The Washington Post. The outcome, she added, would be “a victory for the virus.”

Comments / 6

jody
22h ago

Yes. It doesn’t pay for college. It doesn’t provide enough housing for illegal immigrants and the homeless. It doesn’t provide free healthcare for all. How dare evil republicans only put responsible spending for Covid in a Covid spending bill.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Senate Leaders#Covax#The White House#Reuters
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
Popular Science

Popular Science

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy