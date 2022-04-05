ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Prosecutor seeks life sentence without parole for Oakland County man who suffocated, pushed mom out window

By Wwj Newsroom
 1 day ago

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) -- An Oakland County man who was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder for killing his mom is now facing the possibility of a life sentence.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Monday that she is seeking life in prison without parole for Muhammad Altantawi, a man who was convicted of killing his mother when he was 16.

Investigators said Altantawi suffocated his mom, Nada Huranieh, in August of 2017 and then threw her body out of a window of their Farmington Hills home.

According to authorities, he then staged the death to make it look like the 35-year-old fell off a ladder while cleaning a window.

Prosecutors said Altantawi was upset over his mother seeking a divorce from his father, who had moved out of the house following a domestic violence incident.

Altantawi was convicted in March on first-degree premeditated murder in his mother's death. He remains in the Oakland County Jail without bond.

