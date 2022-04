If you know anything about Elon Musk, you learned about it on Twitter. But now he'll have a say in what and how you learn about anything on what he's dubbed the "de facto public town square," since Musk officially became part of Twitter's board of directors in a one-two punch of tweets that are quickly becoming a historic move of epic proportions for the social media juggernaut, according to a statement from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO