Former MP Natalie McGarry goes on trial accused of embezzlement

Cover picture for the articleThe former Glasgow East MP is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. A former MP who is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two Scottish independence organisations she was involved in has gone on trial. Natalie McGarry appeared in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday...

The Independent

Terror suspect to go on trial accused of murdering Tory MP David Amess

An alleged terrorist is due to go on trial today accused of murdering veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.He also denies preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 2021.The trial at the Old Bailey is listed to last for three weeks.It is alleged that Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.Sir David, an MP since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Ali was arrested by police.Ali had allegedly engaged in reconnaissance before the attack, scoping out locations of potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, was 'a monster'

A teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has been described as "a monster" and spoke of killing people, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 injuries. The court heard the boy said he wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liam Gallagher's son, 20, Ringo Starr's grandson, 21, and their male model friend, 21, will stand trial this week accused of 'racially aggravated assault of an Asian Tesco Express worker' in a fight that started when they were refused alcohol

Liam Gallagher's son and two pals will stand trial later this week on charges of assault and affray following an alleged late-night bust-up in a Tesco store, a court heard today. Gene Gallagher, 20, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's grandson Sonny Starkey, 21, and IMG model Noah Ponte, 21, are accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Corrie Mckeague inquest concludes he died after going into bin

The missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague who vanished on a night out in 2016 died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded. The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. He was last seen on CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Corry Ferguson: Body found on beach in search for missing man

The search for a missing man has been cancelled after a body was found on a North Ayrshire beach. Corry Ferguson, 26, has been missing from the Saltcoats area of Ayrshire for more than two weeks. The body, which was discovered earlier at Irvine Beach Park, has not been formally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed following attacks on two babies in Fife

A man with "ongoing anger management issues" who attacked two babies in Fife has been jailed for five years and 10 months. Christopher Kirk, 31, formerly of Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting a baby boy between 2014 and 2015 and a girl between March 2018 and January 2019. The boy was uninjured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Sixth man charged over death

A sixth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Mohammed Razgar, of Plane Avenue in Wigan, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Musician admits murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Cody Ackland entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date. A musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Cody Ackland, 24, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Teenager jailed in Australia for attack

A 17-year-old Australian boy has been jailed over an unprovoked one-punch attack on a Cumbrian footballer in Perth. The assault in September left Danny Hodgson, originally from Cleator Moor, in a coma and unable to walk. It emerged in court the offender had a violent past and was subject to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: Images released of home where 'neglected' boy died

Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Scuffles break out as mother appears in court accused of killing daughter

The suspect was arrested last week after an anaesthetic drug was found in tissue samples of her nine-year-old. A 33-year-old woman accused of killing her hospitalised daughter was led under heavy police guard to an Athens court on Monday as authorities investigate the deaths of her two other daughters. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MLive

Former Burton police K-9 unit officer charged in embezzlement case

FLINT, MI—A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from the city by submitting timecards for work authorities allege he never did. Wayne A. Newman, of Pickney, is charged with one count of embezzlement as an agent or trustee between $1,000-$19,999.
BURTON, MI

