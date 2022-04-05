ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

‘Why I wrote contact details on my two-year-old daughter’s back as I fled Kyiv’

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ukrainian mother who scrawled contact details on her daughter’s back in pen as they prepared to flee the war has described her desperation to make sure she would be cared for if they were separated. Sasha Makoviy, 33, wrote two-year-old Vira’s name on her skin, along with...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukrainian mother writes name and phone number on young daughter’s back in case they’re separated in war

A Ukrainian mother wrote her contact details on her young daughter’s back so she can be reunited if they are separated during the bloody Russian war. Sasha Makoviy shared an image of her daughter Vira with her birthday and telephone numbers written in pen on her skin. She said in an Instagram post: “I signed Vira in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor. “In the photo is Vira's back on the first day of the war. I signed it with my hands trembling very much. But why tell you? “You already...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Russian#Ukrainians
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
Daily Mail

Tammin Sursok tears up as she reveals she and daughter Phoenix, eight, have tested positive for Covid-19 - after her husband almost died from the virus

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok has tested positive for Covid-19. The 38-year-old actress shared the news on Wednesday, revealing her daughter Phoenix, eight, also has the virus. It comes after Tammin's American producer husband Sean McEwen, 45, almost died during his battle with coronavirus when he contracted it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Husband of Slain Ukraine Family Says ‘Beloved’ Wife Is Still on Floor of Overflowing Morgue

The husband of Tetiana Perebyinis—whose death alongside her two children in Irpin was captured in a horrific photo by The New York Times Monday—returned to Kyiv Wednesday to bury his family. “Trying to hold on but it’s really hard,” Sergei Perebyinis posted on Facebook. “Fourth day on my feet, thousands of kilometers of road.” According to Perebyinis, funerals for his family were postponed because of the magnitude of civilian deaths in Kyiv. She is “lying in a black bag on the floor,” Perebyinis said, referring to the overwhelmed morgue where his wife is being kept. The Mercury News reports that he also claims the family dog, who could be heard barking in a video following the mortar blast that killed the family, had died too. Perebyinis was away from his family to care for his mother when Tetiana, 43, and their two children, Alise, 9, and Nikita, 18, were killed fleeing Russian attacks on the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy