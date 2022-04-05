ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

By Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08h2Tm_0ezye00300

BERLIN (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

Boxes of sensitive documents found dumped at Midwest City apartments

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.

Report: $13 million spent on Swadley’s state park restaurants

German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.

Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.

In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.

“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday.

Police: Teen found shot to death after car crash

Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.

On Sunday, the country’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Midwest City, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Berlin#Ap#Dpa
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman in UK diagnosed with potentially fatal Ebola-like disease Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever

A woman is receiving specialist care in London for a potentially fatal Ebola-like disease.Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease usually transmitted by ticks and livestock animals in countries where the disease is endemic.The patient, who had recently travelled to Central Asia, was diagnosed at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free Hospital in London.She is only the third known case of the fever in the UK, with prior cases reported in 2012 and 2014.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said the virus “does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy