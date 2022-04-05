U-Haul with $250K in Yeezy shoes stolen; man, 26, arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A 26-year-old man was arrested after police found a stolen U-Haul with $250,000 in new Adidas shoes.
The U-Haul was stolen sometime Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. Inside the truck were 1,100 pairs of “Yeezy” shoes. The Kanye West-designed Adidas sneakers are priced from $200 for the cheapest model to $585 for the most expensive one, according to sneakernews.com .Popular Jergens body lotion recalled due to potential bacteria
Rupert Crosse was arrested and taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
No further information was immediately available.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB and reference case number 22-74652.
