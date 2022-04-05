ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U-Haul with $250K in Yeezy shoes stolen; man, 26, arrested

By Tim Steele, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A 26-year-old man was arrested after police found a stolen U-Haul with $250,000 in new Adidas shoes.

The U-Haul was stolen sometime Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. Inside the truck were 1,100 pairs of “Yeezy” shoes. The Kanye West-designed Adidas sneakers are priced from $200 for the cheapest model to $585 for the most expensive one, according to sneakernews.com .

Rupert Crosse was arrested and taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB and reference case number 22-74652.

