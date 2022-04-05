UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint plunges as investors fear Hungary won't get EU funds

(Recasts with EU announcement, forint, Romanian rate hike) PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell more than 2% on Tuesday after the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary, raising uncertainty over the country's access to billions of euros of EU funds. Two days after a landslide victory for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the start of the disciplinary procedure against Hungary. "The fear is that for the time being we will not get EU funds," a dealer in Budapest said, adding the forint fell past 376 per euro in a quick negative reaction. The Hungarian government has not replied to Reuters questions on the EU's announcement. The forint was down 2.16% at 1446 GMT, trading at 376.70 to the euro and continuing a reversal seen since hitting a one-month high of 366.30 last week. Markets were digesting a decisive victory for Orban's Fidesz party in Sunday's election in which the war in Ukraine was a dominant topic, forcing Orban to explain decade-old cosy business relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban's new term faces challenges domestically, with the central bank projecting economic growth at the slowest rate in any election year since he came to power in 2010 and with inflation heading toward its highest rate in at least 15 years. "All the uncertainties ahead of us could be negative, among these the state of the economy, the country's relations with the EU and whether the recovery funds will be approved," a Budapest-based trader said. Central bank policy meetings in Romania on Tuesday and in Poland on Wednesday were also in focus as policymakers seek to tame the biggest inflation spike in a decade or more in countries around central Europe. Romania's central bank lifted its benchmark rate ROINTR=ECI by half a percentage point to 3.00% and said inflation would rise more than expected as fuel and food prices would outpace a government energy support scheme. All analysts polled by Reuters had expected Tuesday's hike, with a median forecast for the benchmark rate at end-2022 at 4.00% The leu was steady at 4.944 per euro. The Polish zloty dropped 0.6% before Wednesday's rate meeting, while the Czech crown was down 0.16%. The Czech National Bank lifted rates last week to their highest level since 2001. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1618 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.3700 24.3300 -0.16% +2.06% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 376.700 368.550 -2.16% -1.94% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6461 4.6195 -0.57% -1.19% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9440 4.9425 -0.03% +0.08% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5445 7.5425 -0.03% -0.36% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.630 117.730 +0.09% -0.04% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1364.21 1372.73 -0.62% #VALUE! 00 .BUX Budapest 43977.0 45397.5 -3.13% -13.30% 1 2 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2122.00 2157.79 -1.66% -6.39% > .BETI Buchares 12856.1 12848.3 +0.06% -1.57% t 0 6 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1211.78 1209.38 +0.20% -3.48% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2119.86 2108.67 +0.53% +1.95% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 834.80 835.78 -0.12% +1.71% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 636.04 636.20 -0.03% +0.06% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 4.8190 -0.0610 +485bp -11bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 4.3700 0.1070 +394bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 3.9220 0.0950 +332bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 5.7640 0.0310 +579bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 5.8920 0.0400 +546bp -4bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 5.4440 0.0170 +484bp -7bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 5.94 5.98 5.97 5.28 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 7.73 7.98 8.08 6.49 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 6.14 6.28 6.28 4.88 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)