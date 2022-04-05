ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Luxury SWFL condo tower logs $10M in sales in 10 days

By Mark Gordon
businessobserverfl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales at Grandview at Bay Beach, the first luxury condominium tower built on Estero Island in more than a decade, continues to gain momentum with more than 60% of the building now sold. The sales momentum includes a record $10 million in sales in 10 days. In addition, construction...

Boston Globe

Luxury Home of the Week: A Cambridge condo with an in-bedroom bathtub for $3.4 million

Nestled in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Cambridge is this week’s luxury home pick, a contemporary, freestanding condo punctuated with large windows. 72 Holworthy St. offers four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Priced at $3,400,000, the home measures 2,948 square feet on a 0.07-acre lot. Tyler Le Cao of Real Living Barbera Associates has the listing.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Condo offers spacious and luxurious living

You’ll be awed by the spaciousness of this second-floor condo in the luxury residential resort community of Ormond Heritage, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. This unit in the north building has 2,440 square feet of living space, including sunlit living and dining areas — both with balconies and views. The large primary suite, plus the two additional bedrooms, have en-suite baths and walk-in closets. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. There is beautiful porcelain tile throughout living areas and an oversized utility room with extra storage and a washer and dryer. Sitting on a luscious six-acre site, this extraordinary condominium community was designed to resemble the historic Ormond Hotel. It has unmatched amenities, many updates, a large lobby with a manager and mailroom, and owners get one underground assigned parking space plus a second unassigned space.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#The Tower#Condo#Fitness#Swfl#Grandview
Awesome 92.3

This Joplin Mansion Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

This mansion in Joplin, which is a mashup of a hunter's paradise and opulent elegance has to be seen to be believed. It'd be perfect for a couple like Lisa and Oliver from the TV show "Green Acres". I could see Oliver enjoying the part of the mansion that has a hunting lodge vibe, while Lisa's fingerprints are all over the part that's elegant.
JOPLIN, MO
WMBB

Publix coming to north Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231. Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials. “The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
American Household News - with Cosmo Macero Jr.

It will take $30 million to buy this massive Cape Cod estate; with your own beach and storage for 5,000 bottles of wine.

Your wildest oceanfront property dreams might never conjure up the grandeur and magnificence of one of the most expensive homes on the market in Massachusetts today: a $30 million estate in Osterville on Cape Cod with nearly 300 feet of private beach and every amenity and feature you would expect at such a home.
NANTUCKET, MA
WDBO

VIDEO: 12-foot gator caught in new home under construction in Punta Gorda

Florida reptile wranglers are called to a Punta Gorda home under construction after the contractor got to work early and found a 12-foot gator inside. Trappers believe the gator entered the home through a laundry room door while seeking shelter from recent colder weather. We’re told the gator managed to visit every room in the house, leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WMBB

New business coming to Alford

ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Alford residents will soon have a wider selection when it comes to shopping. The town is getting a new Family Dollar-Dollar Tree. Alford folks currently buy their groceries at the local Dollar General or have to drive to Marianna or Chipley for food. Town clerk Silvestra Tharp said having this new […]
ALFORD, FL

