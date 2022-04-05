ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Child swept away in Kern River

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

Child swept away in Kern River 00:17

A child remains missing after being swept away in the Kern River Saturday.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the boy fell into the river at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the Keyesville area.

He was with several other children who were in knee-deep water, under adult supervision, when he slipped and fell, the sheriff's office said. A family friend jumped in after him, but was unable to reach him.

The child remained missing as of Tuesday. The search is ongoing.

Keyesville is located about 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield.

Lori Lowe
1d ago

Please if you have to go to the river WEAR A LIFE JACKET!!! You never know what will happen!! Condolences to his family!

Daphne Porter
1d ago

I hate to admit it, but my children actually swam in the Kern a few times when they were young. we were lucky and no one was swept away. so sorry for the family who lost their son.

Kali King
1d ago

condolences to the family. I will never have a child in a river supervised or non-supervised. bottom line that river is dangerous

