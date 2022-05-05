Back Together! Jojo Siwa Reveals She’s Dating Ex Kylie Prew Again Months After Split

Second time’s the charm! JoJo Siwa revealed that she got back together with her then-ex-girlfriend, Kylie Prew , after they split in October 2021.

Who Was JoJo's Girlfriend After Kylie Split?

In March 2022, the singer teased she was in a relationship again, saying “We’re not single” during an appearance on the “ Rachel Uncensored ” podcast.

“I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself,” she explained in March 2022. “I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

The Nickelodeon star went on to say that she "went around the block" and "learned a lot" about herself but has reached a place where she's "very happy."

When it came to her then-significant other, JoJo did not reveal who she was dating.

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love, I … am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome," she told Extra at the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2022. “I’m very, very happy. It feels good and it feels right.”

During a separate interview with the same outlet, JoJo divulged some details about her new love, including the fact that they were "long distance."

“I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” JoJo told Extra in April 2022. “Like, that corner piece that you just needed.”

Are JoJo and Kylie Back Together?

In May 2022, Jojo uploaded photos of her and Kylie in a warm embrace in front of the Disney World castle.

“If you love something, let it go, it comes back,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Previously, some fans on social media have speculated that she and Kylie are back together. Months before announcing she was off the market, some followers wondered if she and TikTok star Katie Mills were more than friends. However, JoJo isn't sharing names.

The "Boomerang" singer came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now . It’s just so, so, so awesome,” she told fans in an Instagram Live video at the time. “You guys probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

Nearly a month later, JoJo introduced fans to Florida teen Kylie, who went from her best friend to girlfriend .

“After being my best friend for over a year … I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend … and since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!" JoJo wrote on Instagram in February 2021. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum announced her and Kylie's split one month prior while appearing on the “This Is Paris” podcast in November 2021.

“She is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life,” JoJo gushed. “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end.”