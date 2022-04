OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Every graduating senior in Osceola County this year can go to college for free. The program is called Osceola Prosper. All graduating seniors can go to Valencia College or Osceola Technical College to get an associate's degree or technical education at no cost. Osceola County is using $12.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund it.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO