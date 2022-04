In a perfectly perfect twist of events, Variety is reporting that viral sensation The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical has won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, making it the first time the Recording Academy has awarded a prize to a project that got its start on TikTok. The project, which re-imagines the first season of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton as a musical filled with ensemble numbers and soulful ballads, was written and composed by duo Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO