Eddie Kingston, Jay White And More Set For 4/9 NJPW STRONG

Several noteworthy names will compete on this week’s episode of NJPW STRONG. In the newest “US Of Jay Open Challenge,” Jay Whit e will face Chris Sabin. Plus, IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander will take on Karl Fredericks. Elsewhere in the show, Fred Rosser and AEW Eddie Kingston will battle Fred...

